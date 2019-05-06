Bud Light debuts rainbow bottles for Pride Month

(WSVN) - Bud Light showed off a new limited edition bottle design in support of Pride Month.

The aluminum bottles showcase rainbow colors in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

For every case sold, Bud Light said they’ll donate $1 to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

The limited edition bottles will be available in stores from May 27 through June 30.

Pride Month kicks off June 1.

