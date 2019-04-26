BSO: Colorado man threatened to kill deputy seen in viral rough arrest video

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Just one week after cellphone video showing a Broward Sheriff’s deputy slamming a 15-year-old boy’s head against the pavement in Tamarac drew outrage on social media, a Colorado man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill that deputy.

Twenty-four-year-old Justin Vick was taken into custody on Thursday in Adams County, Colorado, not far from Denver.

He is facing a felony charge for making a written threat to kill or do bodily harm against BSO Deputy Christopher Krickovich.

Krickovich was captured in the viral video slamming Delucca Rolle’s head into the ground outside a McDonald’s in Tamarac, April 18.

Prior to that moment, BSO Sgt. Greg LaCerra was seen blasting the teen with pepper-spray before throwing him to the ground.

Prosecutors opted against charging Rolle.

While the BSO’s internal investigation continues into that tough takedown in Tamarac, Krickovich and LaCerra were both suspended.

Officials have not provided further details about about how Vick made the alleged threat, but it was enough for a Broward County judge to issue a warrant on Wednesday.

After Vick’s arrest, BSO spokesperson Joy Oglesby told the Sun Sentinel, “It doesn’t matter who the threat is made against, our detectives can’t allow any threat to go unchecked … They thoroughly investigate these cases and make arrests when they have probable cause.”

As of Friday night, there was no word as to when Vick will be brought to South Florida to face a judge.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.