PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office provided new details into what caused a terrifying plunge off a Disney cruise ship over the weekend.

Deputies said a 5-year-old girl fell off the ship after she lost her balance while sitting on a railing.

The girl was sailing with her family back to Port Everglades when the fall occurred.

Her father quickly jumped overboard to save her, and they were both rescued by a tender launched from the ship.

