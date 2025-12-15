PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WSVN) – One moment, 20-year-old Zoe Weissman was in her dorm, and the next she was questioning her safety.

Weissman, a sophomore at Brown University, said she was preparing to head to the library when a shooting on campus that, authorities said, killed two people and injured nine others took place.

The student from South Florida said she didn’t hear any gunshots, but she heard a helicopter and saw when the first responders arrived.

Weissman, who was near Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland the day of the mass shooting in 2018, said she didn’t expect this to happen. Not again.

“I’m shocked, but I’m not surprised, and I think that that’s probably a sentiment that a lot of students also have here,” Weismann said about experiencing the Brown University shooting. “It’s like, obviously you never expected to actually happen, but it’s not surprising because we see how often it happens.”

This was not the first time Weissman witnessed the outcome of a school shooting.

“So in 2018, when the shooting happened in Parkland, I was outside at the middle school that is directly adjacent to the high school.” Weissman said. “So I was kind of like right on the edge of the school property of Douglas. And so, because I got stuck outside, I saw the first responders, and I heard the gunshots. So that was my experience then, and so, I’ve gotten really involved in gun violence activism, prevention activism since then.”

