The man suspected in last weekend’s attack at Brown University and the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor days later had been dead for two days when found, an autopsy determined.

Authorities found Claudio Neves Valente dead at a New Hampshire storage facility on Thursday night.

New Hampshire’s attorney general announced Friday that Neves Valente, a Portuguese national who had been living in the U.S., died on Tuesday, the same day that his countryman, MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro died at a hospital.

Authorities believe that after killing two students and wounding nine others at Brown last Saturday, Neves Valente shot Loureiro at his Boston-area home on Monday night.

Neves Valente and Loureiro had attended the same school in the 1990s, though authorities haven’t said why they think he killed the professor.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.