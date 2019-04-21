Broward man killed after police chase in Atlanta ends in multi-car crash

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A Broward County man was killed after a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Georgia.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the pursuit unfolded in downtown Atlanta, early Saturday morning,

Officials said the driver of a Dodge Challenger began driving against traffic toward a trooper, at around 3:40 a.m.

When the trooper attempted to stop the driver, investigators said, he refused to stop, made a U-turn and got on Interstate 75.

During the chase, authorities said, the subject collided with a red Ford Expedition and a silver Nissan Altima.

Officials said 28-year-old Juan Gispert, died after he was ejected from the Expedition.

Detectives said the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Kahre Williams, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by two troopers.

Rescue crews transported multiple victims, including the driver of the Expedition, to area hospitals.

Williams faces several charges, including second-degree murder. Troopers also believe he was driving under the influence.

