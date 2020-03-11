Brother takes little sister to father-daughter dance after dad stands her up for second year in a row

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSVN) — When a little girl was stood up by her father for their daddy-daughter dance, her older brother saved the day.

Trelysia Hamerter took to Facebook to describe how heartbroken her daughter Skylar was when she found out her father wasn’t going to show up for their dance for the second year in a row.

“She cried because she had her heart set on going,” Hamerter wrote. “I felt so bad because there was nothing I could do because I’m not a male.”

Hamerter said that’s when Skylar’s older brother, Christian, decided to step up and offered to escort her to the dance.

“He wanted his sister to know that she deserves a man keeping his word and making her feel special,” Hamerter wrote.

Hamerter shared photos showing a smiling Skylar in a golden dress with her brother by her side in a blue suit.

“Just know that I’m raising someone a GREAT HUSBAND one day,” Hamerter wrote.

Hamerter’s post has since been shared over 51,000 times.

