Brother of missing Carnival Victory crew member speaks out

(WSVN) - The brother of a missing Carnival Cruise Line crew member is speaking out following his disappearance.

Crew member and father of three Gaffar Satwilkar fell overboard from the Carnival Victory in the waters of Cuba, Thursday.

The ship was heading back to port in Fort Lauderdale on the last leg of a four-day cruise at the time.

The missing man’s brother, Mohammed Satwilkar, said he is desperate for answers.

“We all are waiting for him,” said Mohammed. “We want him to come back as soon as possible.”

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and aircraft have all been searching for the missing man, but there have been no signs of him so far.

