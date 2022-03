(WSVN) - A Brooklyn-based creamery’s controversial Kraft Mac and Cheese flavored ice cream is back.

They also decided to add other wacky flavors, including pizza and hot honey.

You can find the flavors at Walmart, but you better hurry.

It will only be on store shelves for 10 weeks.

