BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo has welcomed its first-ever koalas, Brumby and Willum, who are now acclimated and ready to meet visitors.

The two male marsupials arrived on June 10 and are housed in the Hamill Family Play Zoo, where guests can observe them indoors and outdoors during regular zoo hours.

Willum, born in March 2022 at San Diego Zoo, can be identified by his darker nose and larger size compared to Brumby, who will turn 2 in August. Brumby, also born at San Diego Zoo, has a distinctive large pink spot on his nose. The names Willum and Brumby are derived from Aboriginal terms meaning “hut” and “wild horse,” respectively.

The arrival of these koalas marks a notable milestone for Brookfield Zoo, as the pair is a first of its kind in the zoo’s 90 years of being open. The koalas are part of a loan partnership with San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and the Koala Education and Conservation Project. Brookfield Zoo is one of only 11 accredited zoological facilities in North America, and the only one in the Midwest, where the public can see koalas.

“We are thrilled to have Willum and Brumby at Brookfield Zoo,” said Mark Wanner, associate vice president of animal care and conservation, in a news release. “Many visitors will never have the opportunity to see koalas in their native land. We hope seeing them here at the zoo will foster respect and appreciation for them and wildlife around the world.”

Koalas, known for their solitary lifestyle, inhabit eucalypt forests, relying on eucalyptus leaves for food. These leaves, highly toxic to most animals, are safe for koalas thanks to their specialized gut bacteria. This diet requires koalas to sleep up to 18-22 hours a day to conserve energy.

Brookfield Zoo will receive fresh eucalyptus leaves twice a week to sustain Brumby and Willum.

Despite being commonly referred to as “koala bears,” koalas are marsupials, closely related to wombats and kangaroos, which can also be seen at the zoo’s Australia House.

Koalas are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to threats like deforestation, habitat fragmentation, bushfires, disease, and drought in their native Australia.

Visitors can view these charismatic creatures daily, with their exhibit included in the general zoo admission.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.