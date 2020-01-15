British teen suffering seizure saved by online gamer from Texas

(WSVN) - A British teenager who started having a seizure while playing an online video game was saved by another player thousands of miles away.

According to the BBC, 17-year-old Aidan Jackson was talking to fellow gamer 20-year-old Dia Lathora when he started seizing.

Lathora, who lives in Texas, heard what was going on and notified authorities in the UK, and they responded to the home.

Jackson’s parents told the Liverpool Echo that they didn’t even know what was going on until police arrived at their front door.

“We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening,” Jackson’s mother said.

Jackson was taken to the hospital and discharged the following day.

