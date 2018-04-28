British couple has mini Windsor Castle built for dog

MANCHESTER, England (WSVN) — One dog in England has gotten the real royal treatment from his owners in anticipation of the big royal wedding.

Dog owner Susan Crossland pampered her pooch Archie by having a replica of the Windsor Castle built just for him.

It’s a castle that would make any canine jump for joy.

“He loves it, he always likes to go and lay inside. It’s his little chill out zone,” Crossland said. “But I think he is a bit of a ‘king of a castle’ at the minute because he is a bit weary of who he’ll let go in.”

Archie is a 10-year-old Lhasa apso who is living the high life.

It had cost nearly $7,000 to build the mini-castle.

Britain’s Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19.

