Bride enlists 83-year-old grandmother to be flower girl at wedding

WICHITA, Kan. (WSVN) — A young woman wanted to involve her 83-year-old grandmother in her wedding, and when she did, she stole the show.

According to the Huffington Post, Brenna Kleman married Brock Kendall back in April. During the ceremony Kleman enlisted the help of her grandmother as her flower girl.

Photos of Kleman’s grandmother went viral after they were posted in a Facebook group over the weekend.

Photos from the event show Kleman’s grandmother tossing flower petals in the air while the bride smiles in the background.

“Grandpa was so proud of her,” the bride said to HuffPost. “He told the photographer, ‘That’s my flower girl.’ The photographer did such a great job in directing the shot and grandma executed it perfectly. Every time she threw more petals in the air, our family cheered louder.”

Kleman, who works as a registered nurse, said she got the idea from on of her patients.

“I was taking care of a very sick elderly woman who told me the story how she was a flower girl for her grandchild,” Kleman said. “She was my inspiration to bring my own grandmother into my wedding day.”

