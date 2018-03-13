Bride arrested for DUI while driving to her wedding

MARANA, Ariz. (WSVN) — A bride in Arizona was arrested for DUI while on the way to her wedding.

Marana Police arrested 32-year-old Amber Young around 10:30 a.m. Monday following a three-car accident, Fox News reports.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash, and had to be transported to the hospital.

Officers arrested Young, charging her with driving under the influence, and brought her to the police station for a blood sample. After signing a criminal citation, Young was released to her fiance.

In a now-deleted tweet, Sgt. Chriswell Scott wrote, “Don’t drive impaired. Till death do we part doesn’t need any help.”

