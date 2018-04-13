Brewery serving tarantula-topped burgers

(WSVN) - Tarantula-topped burgers are apparently a thing. A brewery in Durham, North Carolina, is daring its customers to eat one as part of “exotic meat month.”

Bull City Burger is celebrating its sixth anniversary by serving burgers with meats from around the globe.

WRAL-TV reports the restaurant is offering an array of unique menu items, including alligator, iguana, python, bison, turtle and bugs.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot! David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

The restaurant says the burger is made of 100 percent pasture-raised beef with gruyere cheese, oven-roasted tarantula, and spicy chili sauce, served on a fresh-house baked bun.

Daredevils can grab a bite of the burger for $30.

