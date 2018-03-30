Brewer who created Blue Moon to release trio of marijuana-infused beers

(WSVN) - The maker of the popular beer Blue Moon plans to release a trio of marijuana-based brews that will leave you feeling a bit funky without the dreaded hangover.

The drinks will be non-alcoholic, since federal law prohibits brewers from combining marijuana with alcohol. Instead, the beer will be infused with marijuana and designed to deliver the same effects of drinking a traditional beer, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Keith Villa, who developed Blue Moon and worked for its parent company MillerCoors for 32 years, says the new beers are expected to be available in stores this fall, but only in Colorado at first.

They are later expected to be distributed to other states where marijuana is legal for recreational use.

The name of the beers and how much they will cost is not clear.

