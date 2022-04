(WSVN) - A breach of privacy at Cash App put more than eight million people at risk.

The mobile payment company said a former employee downloaded reports back in December without permission.

That data includes full names and brokerage account numbers.

They did not gain access to usernames, passwords or other personal information.

