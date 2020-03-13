Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to a post Friday on his official Facebook profile.

He traveled to Florida last weekend and dined with his U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump, and a member of the delegation that accompanied him had tested positive after a meeting Trump.

Bolsonaro, 64, received the test on Thursday after his communications director was confirmed to have the virus.

(ENG)Too much lies and little information. Coronavirus exam done with the team that were with JB in USA have not yet been completed There are always those people who tell lies in the media and if the story is confirmed they say "I told you!", if not will be just 1 more fake news — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) March 13, 2020

There had been a swirl of confusing information earlier Friday, with some media reporting Bolsonaro had received an initial positive test result. But the president’s official social media account later said tests were negative.

