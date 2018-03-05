Brazilian hiking trail becomes underwater paradise after heavy rains flood area

JARDIM, Brazil (WSVN) — A hiking trail in Brazil became an underwater paradise after heavy rains flooded the area.

Portions of the Recanto Ecologico Rio da Prata Reserve became submerged as the water level of a nearby river rose 10 feet due to the flooding.

Video from a waterproof camera shows the paths submerged in crystal clear fresh water, allowing fish to swim along the temporarily-underwater hiking trails and boardwalks.

The trail previously flooded twice last month, but the water disappeared within two days in both cases.

