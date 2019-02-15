Boys purchase flowers for every girl at middle school on Valentine’s Day

(WSVN) - Three boys set out to buy flowers for every girl and woman at their Kansas middle school on Valentine’s Day.

Eighth-grader Tristan Valentine, seventh-grader Kyan Rice, and sixth-grader Lincoln Holmes saved up money and bought flowers for 270 girls and 70 female staff members at Summit Trail Middle School, KMBC reports.

The trio reportedly showed up to school early Thursday with hundreds of carnations in buckets.

They passed out flowers at the school’s entrance as students and staff arrived that morning.

“We wanted every girl to feel important and special on Valentine’s Day,” Valentine said. “We worked hard to make sure it was going to be a surprise to everybody. I only told a few friends, and the girls seemed surprised and happy.”

“In all you do, do with LOVE”. These young men arranged to buy a flower for every female in the building! STMS Proud! 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/7OCTk2yXoV — DrGuerrero Summit Trail MS (@ST_MS10) February 14, 2019

The school’s principal expressed her support for the students’ wholesome act.

“I’m proud of the boys but it’s parents like ours that instill these values in them,” Dr. Sarah Guerrero wrote on Twitter. “They deserve this recognition and more!”

