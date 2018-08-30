Boy who asked for racing stickers for his casket gets to ride in $3M Ferrari

NEWTON, Iowa (WSVN) – A boy with cancer had a heartbreaking wish: he asked for racing stickers for his casket.

Eleven-year-old Caleb Hammond was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2017, but was recently told his treatment had stopped working. He and his family decided to let him enjoy the time he has left outside of the hospital.

Caleb’s story spread across the country, getting the attention of a Ferrari dealer owner right here in South Florida.

KCCI reports that Garrett Hayim, the owner of a Ferrari dealership in Fort Lauderdale, decided to give the young racing fan the chance to ride in a $3 million race car. Hayim sent a Ferrari, driver and racing suit from South Florida to the Iowa Speedway.

Driver Jody Coenen took Caleb for a spin on the track, starting slow and steady before finally putting the pedal to the medal. They sped around the race track at a whopping 202 miles per hour before a spinning grand finale.

“We are just happy to provide the venue where he can come and do this and happy to have them here,” David Hyatt, president of the Iowa Speedway, told KCCI. “For us, it’s kind of a thrill watching him smile.”

“When we did the doughnuts, it felt like a tornado,” Caleb said of his thrilling ride. “This is something I will never forget.”

If you’d like to donate racing stickers to Hammond, you can send them to 314 North J Street, Oskaloosa, IA 52577 or visit the family’s GoFundMe page to help cover any expenses.

