(WSVN) - The Boy Scouts of America is starting a new program.

It’s meant to recruit senior citizens who want to take an active part in children’s lives.

“I thought, people are missing a valuable experience by being able to be with your grandchild and spending quality time with them,” said Seniors in Scouting Chair Julie Jones. “I tell people, even if you’re in a wheelchair, if you do a modicum amount of sewing, kids need their patches sewn on in a timely manner and parents are really, really busy these days.”

Those interested don’t need to have a grandchild who’s a scout in order to be a part of the program as many others need a mentor and a role model as well.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.