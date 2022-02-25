(WSVN) - The Boy Scouts of America is starting a new program.

It’s meant to recruit senior citizens who want to take an active part in children’s lives.

“I thought, people are missing a valuable experience by being able to be with your grandchild and spending quality time with them,” said Seniors in Scouting Chair Julie Jones. “I tell people, even if you’re in a wheelchair, if you do a modicum amount of sewing, kids need their patches sewn on in a timely manner and parents are really, really busy these days.”

Those interested don’t need to have a grandchild who’s a scout in order to be a part of the program as many others need a mentor and a role model as well.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox