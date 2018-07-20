Boy plays fetch with neighbor’s dog over backyard fence

MINNEAPOLIS (WSVN) — A sweet video is going viral, showing a toddler playing fetch with a neighbor’s dog — over their backyard fence.

Erin Richter captured the adorable moment, showing the little boy tossing a ball over the fence to the neighbor’s dog.

The pup then retrieves the ball, dropping it back over the fence so the toddler can throw it once more.

Chad Nelson posted Richter’s video to both Twitter and Facebook with the caption, “A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend.”

The proud dad said the game went on for about a half an hour.

The video has been watched over 17 million times since it was shared on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.