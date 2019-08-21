Bound teen was being taken to rehab by father, police say

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl found bound and gagged in a car was being taken by father and sister to a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico.

Officer Kevin Smale tells The San Diego Union-Tribune someone spotted the bound girl in the car’s backseat on southbound Interstate 5 Monday evening and called 911.

Officers stopped the car in the city of Carlsbad.

Smale says in a statement that investigators determined the girl’s 67-year-old father and 21-year-old sister forced her into the car with the intent to take her to drug treatment.

Smale also says the 17-year-old admitted to using methamphetamine for the past year.

The girl was taken into protective custody. No charges have been filed but the case is under investigation.

