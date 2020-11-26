Boston Market customers upset after Thanksgiving preorders lead to hours-long waits

MIAMI (WSVN) - Customers who placed Thanksgiving preorders for pickup at a Boston Market in Miami found themselves waiting for hours in line, a situation that also played out at other locations across the country.

7News cameras captured a long line snaking around the block outside of the Boston Market near Coral Way and Southwest 22nd Street, late Thursday afternoon.

One customer who was standing in line described how something that seemed like a hassle-free alternative to cooking at home turned into a long ordeal.

“We ordered about a week ago from Boston Market, and we’ve been in line since 3 p.m. trying to get our food, and we have about 15 guests at home waiting,” he said, “so we’ve been here in line for a long time, and we are very, very disappointed. Horrible customer experience.”

“People are waiting for us,” said a woman.

When asked how long he’s been waiting, customer Anthony Ferrante replied, “Ugh!”

Another customer said he’d been standing line “about an hour and a half.” When asked how that makes him feel, he replied, “Incredibly upset.”

A customer said the restaurant was struggling to meet their takeout preorders.

“They’re running out of sides and some dishes,” said a customer.

Other customers decided to leave without purchasing their meals.

But Katherine Cartagena, who paid $200 for her order, stuck out the long wait.

7News interviewed her just after 7 p.m., more than three hours after she had arrived at the restaurant.

“I already called corporate. They don’t have much to say,” she said.

The same frustrating scenarios played out at other Boston Markets across the country.

@bostonmarket lines are more than 2.5 hours long. We've been waiting since 1, it's now 3:30. #thanksgivinghell pic.twitter.com/dzj0jS8nbb — Tasha Mente (@tasha_mente) November 26, 2020

Customers posted pictures and videos of long lines in places like Oakland, California and Pennsylvania.

“If I would have known, I would have cooked this myself at home,” said Cartagena.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more families have followed the advice from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention to refrain from hosting big holiday dinners, opting to pick up food instead.

That change in tradition has boosted sales and preorders at fast casual restaurants like Boston Market.

“We thought it was gonna be fast and easy,” said a customer.

Yet despite the upset customers around him outside of the Miami location, Ferrante chose to hold on to his holiday spirit.

“I’m happy, thankful. Happy Thanksgiving,” he said.

Boston Market Corporation did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

