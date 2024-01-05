ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A problematic passenger is accused of causing trouble in the air after a disturbance on board a JetBlue flight that took off from South Florida, a disruption that forced the crew to land in Orlando.

Passengers on board the flight described the chaos on board after taking off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Thursday night.

“Out of nowhere, we see this air hostess running to the back,” said passenger Angelee White. “Everybody was like, ‘What’s happening?'”

The pilot said a man was attacking another passenger.

“We have a violent, disruptive passenger in the back,” the pilot said.

Cellphone video captured one of the passengers being escorted off the plane by police. Witnesses who described the ordeal said it was like something out of a movie.

“They started to argue, they, you know, started to get physical. The guy was saying that he was the devil,” said one passenger.

Passengers said they weren’t told about the diversion until after landing at Orlando International Airport, when the pilot finally made the announcement.

“I couldn’t make an announcement, tip him off,” said the pilot. “We didn’t want to agitate him more than he already was; he was attacking another passenger.”

Passengers had to deplane so crews could refuel the aircraft, but after a few hours, the plane finally landed in Boston.

“Long delay, lot of people are tired,” said one passenger.

JetBlue issued an apology to the passengers but said that due to the disruption being outside of their control, they will not offer any compensation.

It’s unclear whether or not the people involved will face any charges.

