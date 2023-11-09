BOSTON, Mass. (WSVN) — A routine walk turned into a life-threatening for a dog owner and now, the incident has sparked conversations about the escalating drug crisis in the community.

As Fynn, a 7-month-old beagle, sniffed the sidewalks on a Tuesday stroll, Nancy Rittenhouse discovered a ripped bag containing heroin.

“Fynn is always trying to go after food and picking stuff up,” recalled Rittenhouse. “As I was pulling him away from the ice cream there was a ripped baggy.”

Within minutes, Fynn collapsed in a dog park, prompting an emergency rush to the vet where Narcan saved his life.

Disturbingly, this isn’t the first time Fynn has been exposed to drugs.

“I don’t think as a community we need to accept that there’s heroin on the sidewalks as our kids and dogs are walking past,” said Rittenhouse.

State Senator Nick Collins attributes the issue to an influx of drugs, pointing to homeless encampments and advocating for increased police patrols.

We’re seeing the effects of a policy that allows for drug use in open air,” said Collins. “We need to be more vigilant on regarding the interventions the city made last week because folks who aren’t moving towards shelter will be finding places out on the street.”

Collins calls for change in policies and emphasizes the need for intervention, citing 1,290 patients discharged from hospitals without treatment in the first half of the year.

Dr. Sarah Gorman, a veterinarian at Small Door Veterinary, underscores the danger posed to pets due to drug-hiding spots in public areas.

“A puppy, they are more curious,” said Gorman. “They explore more things and many of those things are inhaled in the bushes or in the mulch. It’s been an increasing problem now that we’ve had a displacement of people from Massachusetts.”

Veterinarians advise keeping dogs on a short leash, especially in unfamiliar neighborhoods.

