CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The man accused of smashing windows at Vice President JD Vance’s home in East Walnut Hills made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

William DeFoor, 26, who has a history of encounters with law enforcement, faces both state and federal charges.

Tuesday, he appeared in court of the first time on state charges, which include vandalism, criminal damaging and trespassing.

His defense attorney said he and Secret Service spent “hours,” after DeFoor’s arrest on Monday discussing what happened, saying it had nothing to do with political beliefs and was a mental health issue .

A judge set DeFoor’s bond at $11,000.

Prosecutors say he used a hammer to smash windows at Vance’s home early Monday morning. He’s also accused of trying to break the window of a federal agent’s car.

Vance and his family were not at home at the time.

DeFoor is also facing more serious federal charges, including damaging government property and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

Prosecutors say he refused commands to drop a hammer and also tried to run away.

They say he caused around $28,000 in damage. If convicted, those federal charges could land him in prison for decades.

A potential motive has not been released, but court records show he has faced charges before.

In 2023, a trespassing case against DeFoor was dropped after he was found not competent to stand trial.

A year later, he was ordered to receive treatment after, police say, he vandalized a business in Hyde Park.

DeFoor is set for a 9 a.m. arraignment Tuesday. A court date has not yet been set for his federal charges.

