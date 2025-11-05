Texas (KTVT) — Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight arriving at DFW Airport faced a frightening Monday morning after a bomb threat note was found on board, forcing everyone to remain on the tarmac for nearly two hours, according to a CBS News Texas reporter aboard the plane.

Just after 9 a.m. CST, the pilot announced to passengers that a note had been found in the lavatory saying there was a bomb on the plane.

Passengers share frightening experience after note claims bomb on board flight to DFW

“I was super nervous, not knowing if it was real or a prank,” said Mary Putney, who was on board the plane.

The plane was traveling from Denver to Dallas. Moments after touching down, the plane was immediately grounded. CBS News Texas reporter Marissa Armas was on board the flight.

“If you left that note in the lav, we can avoid what we’re about to going to have to go through, if you will just admit it; otherwise, we’re going to have to deplane and do a full search. It’s not going to be pretty,” said the pilot over the PA system. “Now’s your last chance to fess up to that. The police and FBI will be here soon.”

Shariese Blue was traveling back home to Dallas with her 7-year-old son.

“I was feeling a little scared, like maybe the bomb threat could be real,” Blue said.

FBI, SWAT respond to Frontier flight at DFW after bomb threat found on board

Within minutes, the plane was swarmed by law enforcement vehicles. Police, FBI investigators, and a SWAT team quickly boarded and began searching the aircraft.

“I thought it was ridiculous cause of everything that is going on politically. And everything… It’s just crazy to say something or do something like that,” Brecken Gorham said.

One man was escorted off the plane for questioning, but later returned to his seat. Both Frontier Airlines and DFW airport confirmed the incident, saying law enforcement determined the threat to be non-credible.

Monday’s false threat comes on the heels of numerous flight delays around the country and ongoing staff shortages at airports because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Frontier Airlines responds to passengers after bomb threat incident

A spokesperson with Frontier Airlines said that DFW was the final destination for the vast majority of the passengers on board, adding, “there were a handful with a connection, and we are offering them alternate arrangements.”

DFW Airport referred additional questions to the FBI.

Monday night, some Frontier passengers said the experience left them shaken.

“We’re all just trying to get to where we’re going right now, especially everything being so tense in America right now it’s the last thing we need is false bomb threat claims,” Blue said.

