Bomb threat forces building to evacuate at Facebook’s headquarters in California

MENLO PARK, Ca. (WSVN) — A bomb threat has triggered an evacuation from one of Facebook’s buildings at the headquarters in California.

Officers swarmed the social media giant’s campus in Menlo Park, located just outside San Francisco, Tuesday evening.

The bomb squad is currently sweeping the building, but so far nothing has been found.

The Menlo Park Police Department said the New York City Police Department actually notified them after a Crime Stoppers unit in New York received an anonymous tip.

Many of Facebook’s 33,000 employees work out of the company’s Menlo Park headquarters.

The rest of the campus has not been ordered to evacuate.

