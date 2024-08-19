In Bolivia, Catholic residents paved the way for their furry companions’ path to heaven.

Friday marked St. Roch’s Day, a celebration dedicated to the patron saint of dogs. To honor the occasion, a Roman Catholic priest held an outdoor Mass where pet owners gathered to have their dogs blessed with holy water.

The event was filled with prayers, not just for the dogs present, but also for the thousands of stray animals living on the streets.

St. Roch, whose life was reportedly saved by a dog that brought him food, is revered in tradition, and his day serves as a reminder of the special bond between humans and their canine companions.

The celebration was a heartfelt way for Bolivians to express their love and care for their pets.

