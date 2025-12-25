FULTON COUNTY, OH. (WSVN) — An officer in Ohio pulled over Santa for going over the speed limit and found he was packing protection for his journey.

Bodycam video shows the moment an officer walks up the the vehicle stopped on the side of the highway.

In it, the officer speaks with Santa and his passenger, Mrs. Claus, noting that Santa was carrying a concealed weapon, or CCW.

“Santa has a CCW?” the officer is heard asking the driver.

“Yes, sir, you have to,” he told the officer. “Times are tough.”

The officer takes a moment to get a photo with Santa, wishing him a merry Christmas.

He decided to let Mr. and Mrs. Claus go with a friendly reminder to slow down on the roadway.

