GRIFFIN. Ga. (WSVN) — Bodycam video was released after three men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Georgia. Deputies said they not only found the stolen $365,000, but they were also shocked to see a 4-year-old boy walk out of the getaway vehicle.

On May 15, Spalding County deputies responded to a call about suspects who held up the driver of an armored car at a Ross store in Griffin, Georgia. A former officer who witnessed the whole thing followed their car and called 911.

Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect’s car and that was the moment bodycam video captured each suspect as they were told to walk backward toward the deputies with their hands up.

”Alright walk backward to the side of my voice,” said one officer on bodycam footage. “Keep coming — keep coming.”

As one of the men was being arrested, a child ran from the car to one of the deputies.

Authorities said the young boy was turned over to child services and later released to another family member. It was unclear what connection he has to the suspects.

The three men, later identified as Jonathan Demont, Lakeith English and Maurice Lewis, could face additional federal charges. They remain in jail without bond.

