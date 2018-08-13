Bodycam footage shows officers racing to rescue animals from California shelter as wildfire nears

VACAVILLE, Calif. (WSVN) — Officers in California raced against time to help evacuate an animal shelter in the path of a large wildfire.

The Vacaville Police Department released bodycam footage showing their officers helping staff members from the SPCA of Solano County, which was being ordered to quickly evacuate due to the Nelson Fire, which burned thousands of acres.

The video shows police and shelter workers running to get at least 60 dogs and cats into various vehicles to escape the blaze.

The fire burned right up to the property’s edge but spared the building.

“All animals are safe in foster homes at this time,” the SPCA of Solano County wrote on Facebook. “Unfortunately we do not have power or water at this time but all 60 of our animals are safe in foster homes for the time being. We are hoping to get in there tomorrow to clean up the ash and debris inside our kennel building and around the property.”

Firefighters say the Nelson Fire is now 100 percent contained.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.