(WSVN) - An incredible race to rescue was caught on bodycam footage in Kennewick, Washington.

An unconscious man was seen being pulled from a burning car.

A Benton County Sheriff’s Office corporal was driving, Monday, when he noticed a burning SUV in a parking lot.

He got out his car and saw there was someone sitting in the front seat of the vehicle — not moving.

That’s when he ran toward the flames.

The corporal and another good Samaritan were seen pulling the man out the car.

Police said the man was actually overdosing on drugs at the time.

He was taken to the hospital and recovered from the incident.

He has since been taken to jail.

He’s facing several charges including driving under the influence.

Officials say he was high when he crashed into another vehicle, sparking the flames.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.