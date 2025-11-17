SAUSALITO, California (KGO) — Tragedy on the Central Coast, where a father is dead. The body of his seven-year-old daughter was recovered on Sunday after a large wave swept them into the ocean in Monterey County on Friday.

First Responders in the Bay Area say the incident is a reminder to be careful near the water.

On Sunday at about 1:20 p.m., a diver located the little girl’s body roughly 100 yards offshore and about a half-mile north of the child’s last known location, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, “The family has expressed their gratitude to all agencies, personnel, and community members involved in the search and recovery efforts. They continue to request privacy and do not wish to make further statements at this time.”

A major search was happening this weekend on the Big Sur coast for the seven-year-old little girl, swept into the ocean by a 15-to-20-foot wave Friday. It happened at Garrapata State Beach in Carmel.

Authorities say the child’s father was also pulled into the water. He did not survive. The child’s mother tried to reach the pair but got pulled into the surf. She made it back to shore. Authorities say the family was visiting from Calgary, Alberta Canada.

“This beach is notorious for large waves and tidal influx, which can come in quickly,” said Mike Dippel, a California State Parks ranger.

At San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, warning signs about the surf are posted. First responders are using the Monterey County tragedy as a painful reminder to be safe around the water.

“Always be aware of the water is doing. Never turn your back on the ocean,” said Lieutenant Mariano Elias from San Francisco Fire Department.

Elias said swimmers have died at this beach and dozens of rescues have been performed here just in the last two years.

“Fifty degrees is the normal temperature now, but if you don’t have a wetsuit, you shouldn’t be in the water. We have wind and rain coming in. It’s nice now, but we never know what the ocean will do,” Elias said.

Putnum Daily was playing some football with his sons at China Beach, but there’s always a safety rule near the water.

“We like to come down and throw the football around. We tell our boys, don’t turn your back on the ocean. You never know when a wave could come in and get them,” Daily said.

It’s a beach-safety message worth repeating.

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” Elias said.

Editor’s Note: This story previously reported that the missing child was five years old. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has clarified she was actually seven years old.

