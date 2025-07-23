EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released body camera footage that shows the moment officers arrested Neha Gupta, a pediatrician from Oklahoma who they accuse of killing her 4-year-old daughter at a short-term rental home in El Portal.

The newly-released video shows Gupta’s arrest earlier this month as authorities demanded the 36 year old open the door.

“Neha Gupta, come to the front door, do it now! U.S. Marshals, we have a warrant for your arrest, do it now,” authorities are heard saying.

Despite orders to surrender, she refused. Authorities are then seen entering the home after breaking through the front door.

Upon entering the home, one of the first things seen by officers is the toddler’s toys and dolls.

The video showed officers searching Gupta’s for several minutes before they found her hiding inside one room.

“Hands up, hands, come out,” U.S. Marshals told her.

As Marshals place cuffs on her, Gupta does not say a single word.

The Oklahoma pediatrician appeared before a judge in Miami last week after being extradited by officials in Oklahoma.

“You were arrested on a warrant. One count of first-degree murder,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer said.

Authorities said Gupta traveled to Florida and killed her 4-year-old daughter, Aria, who was found dead in a pool in the back of an El Portal vacation rental home.

“Advising, juvenile still in the pool. She says she can’t swim to get to her,” a dispatcher is heard saying on Broadcastify.

Gupta told detectives Aria snuck out of the house while she asleep at night and drowned in the pool.

Miami-Dade detectives have disputed that claim, saying they determined through investigative means that the young girl’s drowning was staged and Gupta killed her daughter before throwing her in the pool.

According to the arrest warrant, “the deceased victim’s lungs and stomach did not contain water” and “the doctor’s preliminary findings are the injuries are consistent with asphyxiation by smothering.”

Gupta has maintained her innocence following her arrest.

She remains behind bars in South Florida without bond.

