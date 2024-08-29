A Boca Raton man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials say.

Richard Cook, 38, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton.

In addition to the prison term, Cook received 36 months of supervised release and was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Cook was found guilty on May 10 by a federal jury of civil disorder, a felony, and five misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and engaging in physical violence at the Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence presented during the trial showed that Cook joined a mob in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, repeatedly pushing against police officers in an attempt to gain access to the Capitol.

Officers eventually regained control of the area, and Cook was pushed out.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.