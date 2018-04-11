Boat carrying over 100 Haitian migrants stopped off Cuban coast

CUBA (WSVN) — More than 100 migrants have been stopped at sea after authorities spotted their overloaded freighter off the coast of Cuba.

The boat was spotted as it began taking on water on Saturday, about 20 miles off the northeast coast of Cuba.

There were 127 people on board the boat from Haiti.

Fifty of them were repatriated on Tuesday. The others were taken into custody by the Cuban Border Guard after they refused to board a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

