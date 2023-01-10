(WSVN) - BMW is recalling some of its cars due to a software malfunction.

The recall includes more than 14,000 models, including the iX SUVs and i4 and i7 sedans made between Oct. 14 2021 and Oct. 28 2022.

According to BMW, “The high voltage battery electronic control unit software may, during certain vehicle operating conditions, cause an interruption of electrical power. Specifically, a misdiagnosis can sporadically occur within the battery management electronics, which could cause the electronic control unit to reset. If a reset occurs, this could cause an interruption of electrical power.”

The automaker said until the software update becomes available, owners should bring in their cars to get fixed.

