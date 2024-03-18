(CNN) — A giant blueberry that tips the scales at a whopping 20.4 grams (0.71 ounces) officially entered the record books this week.

The fruit was picked on November 13 and the record for heaviest blueberry was confirmed this week, a spokesperson for Guinness World Records told CNN on Friday.

The record-breaking berry measured 39.31 millimeters (1.55 inches) across, roughly the same size as a table tennis ball. It was grown in Corindi, New South Wales, Australia, by staff at blueberry grower Costa Group.

It is from the Eterna variety, which senior horticulturalist Brad Hocking said is known for its large fruit size, crisp texture and long shelf life, according to a statement from the company published Tuesday.

“Eterna as a variety has a really great flavour and consistently large fruit. When we picked this one, there were probably around 20 other berries of a similar size,” Hocking said in the statement.

The previous record for heaviest blueberry was held by a 16.20-gram (0.57-ounce) berry grown in Western Australia in 2020, according to Costa, which develops new varieties of blueberries that can be grown in different conditions.

“This really is a delightful piece of fruit,” said Hocking in the statement. “While the fruit is large, there’s absolutely no compromise on quality or flavour as would be expected when developing a premium variety blueberry.”

Other notable fruits that appear in the Guinness World Records include a strawberry weighing 289 grams (10 ounces), grown by Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel, which earned the record for world’s heaviest strawberry in February 2022.

And in August 2019 a monster grapefruit broke two records and became the world’s heaviest and largest grapefruit by circumference.

Weighing more than 7 pounds 14 ounces and measuring 28.75 inches, it was about the size of a regulation basketball and weighed as much as a baby or a chihuahua.

