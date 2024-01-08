A pet food recall by Blue Ridge Beef, a manufacturer of pet food for cats and dogs, is now expanding to 16 states, including Florida, due to concerns about potentially infected food.

An initial test on one lot of food revealed the presence of Salmonella and Listeria bacteria within the company’s Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix, and Puppy Mix products.

The company is taking proactive measures by offering refunds to affected customers.

Pet owners in the affected states are urged to check their pet food purchases, and if impacted, take advantage of the refund option provided by Blue Ridge Beef.

According to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), there have been no reported illnesses to date.

For more information on the affected products, visit the FDA website.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.