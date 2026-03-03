MIAMI (WSVN) - A blood red moon graced parts of the planet and lit up South Florida, early Tuesday morning.

The eclipse occured after the sun, moon and Earth aligned, turning the moon red.

The phenomenon is caused from stray sunlight filtering through the Earth’s atmosphere.

The blood moon was also visible in the skies over North, Central and South America.

Another lunar eclipse is not expected until late 2028.

