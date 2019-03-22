Blind golden retriever gets ‘seeing-eye puppy’ after losing eyes

MOORESVILLE, N. C. (WSVN) — A golden retriever who lost his sight to glaucoma now has his own canine companion to help him get around.

Charlie’s human parents said the 11-year-old golden retriever suffered from glaucoma, which led to him having to have both eyes removed.

Concerned about how their senior pup would carry along, they set him up with a 4-month old “seeing-eye puppy” named Maverick.

The couple even set up an Instagram page to track Charlie and Maverick’s journey.

“Maverick is here to help Charlie around and Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners,” a post read, adding that the manners part was a work in progress.

After just a few days, the page has picked up over 44,000 followers.

The two seem to be bonding, with photos and videos showing the pair sleeping next to each other and playing together.

