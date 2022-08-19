(WSVN) - A Utah school for the deaf and blind broke barriers in the world of sports. Students there made history with a new football team and those participating are excited about playing on the field.

Blocking, tackling and catching are the basic skills of football, but the players on this team use their hands more than most.

“We have the players who are using sign language so we have our own communication rather than spoken language,” said Coach Brian Tingley.

These athletes are deaf or hard of hearing, so playing a team sport is not something they take for granted.

In fact, associate superintendent Michelle Tanner said it’s something students have asked for.

“When students come to you and say I want something, you want so badly to give it to them. You want so badly for them to have it. For this year, to say you’ve got it! I’m sorry,” Tanner said as she started to tear up. “I’m excited for them.”

That decision allowed these athletes to break communication barriers.

“I wanted to be a part of football it’s my favorite sport,” said football player, John Dietz. “I watch it all the time. I always wanted to play.”

The coach said the game is the same for everyone.

“We’re just having to look at the ball. Once that snap is hit, we’re ready to go,” said Tingley.

He wants the students to learn about themselves and connect more with the community, whether they win or lose.

“[I want them] to develop connections with other players who are deaf or hard of hearing,” said Tingley.

The team’s dream is to play against other schools for the deaf across the country.

“The game itself is still the same whether, you’re deaf or hearing, it’s still just a game,” said Tingley.

As for their first game, Dietz was asked if they are they ready.

“Somewhat,” he replied.

So far, there are eight players on the team, including one female.

The team’s first game is on September 3rd.

