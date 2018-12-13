Blind boy with autism ‘sees’ Santa for first time

(WSVN) - A blind child with autism got the opportunity to “see” and meet Santa for the first time.

According to Fox 4, 6-year-old Matthew became curious about Santa after he came across a figure of Santa in a store.

His mother, Misty Wolf, then took Matthew so he could meet Santa in person.

“[I] went over there and whispered real quick, ‘He’s blind and autistic but very interested in Santa.’ He said, ‘Say no more,'” Wolf said.

Matthew then got the opportunity to touch Santa’s face, getting a chance to “see” him for the first time.

“He felt Santa’s suit, Santa said pull on my beard, feel my hat,” Wolf said.

Matthew also touched a reindeer during the experience.

“He’s never seen a reindeer, never seen a picture of a reindeer, let him feel one. We have them right here,” Santa said.

Wolf said Matthew only asked Santa for water for Christmas.

“He’s not like other kids who want toys. He’s not into that, he’d rather have the experience and find out what Santa is,” Wolf said

