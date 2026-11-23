(WSVN) - Experts say coming up with a plan before making Black Friday purchases could yield shoppers substantial savings this holiday season.

With Black Friday just four days away, early deals are already heating up. Marketing experts are advising consumers to jot down lists and strategize sales before making those purchases, citing how deals can trigger a sense of urgency, which could cloud spending judgment.

“Just because something’s got a red sticker on it doesn’t mean it’s necessarily a good deal,” said Mike Breazeale, a marketing professor at Mississippi State University. “Retailers, you have to understand, they want you to make a quick decision, but you need to make a good decision, and those two don’t always go together.”

Breazeale recommends researching the price history of an item to help narrow in on the best discounts.

“Look at whether these prices that I’m seeing today are necessarily any better than the ones that I could have gotten yesterday or might be able to get next week,” he said.

Having strict standards for objects shoppers want could help prevent something from being bought just because it’s marked down.

“Decide how much you’re willing to spend, both in total and on individual pieces. Decide what it is that really matters to you in each of the things that you’re buying,” said Breazeale. “If you’re looking for a TV, ‘what size does it need to be? And to decide up front, I’m only going to accept these criteria if I define that deal that I think is a great deal.’:

Meanwhile, allowing a little thinking time between purchases can also help consumers shop smart this season.

“Step away from the urgency just a little bit and try to decide, ‘would I care as much about this if the urgency of it weren’t so important right now? If it weren’t at this great price, would I still want this product?'” said Breazeale.

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