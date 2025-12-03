HANOVER, Va. (WSVN) – A mischievous raccoon got into a liquor store near Richmond, Virginia, on Black Friday, where it overindulged and caused about $250 worth of damage.

Jeffrey Parker, the Animal Protection and Shelter Chief in Hanover County, Virginia, addressed the outlandish sight.

“My officer came in and told me, ‘I pretty much apprehended a suspect. I was like, ‘fantastic, what happened?'” Parker said.

The naughty critter broke into the liquor store through the ceiling. It knocked down bottle after bottle and had more than a couple of drinks.

Then the four-legged burglar passed out near the toilet.

“It was just more or less hilarious of where he passed out, in the bathroom beside the toilet,” Parker said.

Wildlife officials “apprehended” the suspect over the weekend. They let the furry perpetrator take a little nap at the shelter before releasing it back into the wild unharmed.

The Animal Protection Chief had his team post about the “Black Friday break-in” on Facebook. It received an unexpectedly enormous response.

Comments on the post included:

“Somebody get this racoon a sponsor,” “If I get reincarnated… there will be signs!!” and “Are we sure it was a he?? Sounds like a momma who has had enough.”

“You can’t make this stuff up. It happens, and people just don’t realize it, and I actually gave my officer a high-five. I was like, ‘Fantastic. I wish we had little handcuffs to put on him,’ you know?” Parker said.

In total, the racoon broke about 14 bottles worth about $250.

