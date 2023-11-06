(WSVN) - BJ’s Wholesale Club and Target are serving up savings just in time for Thanksgiving.

BJ’s members may receive a free Butterball turkey. The deal is for members who spend at least $150 in one transaction, in-store or online.

Once they do, they will then receive a coupon for the free turkey.

But hurry: this deal will only be going on until Thursday.

Target, meanwhile, is offering a full Thanksgiving dinner for just $25.

It includes canned turkey gravy, a bag of potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, green beans and, of course, a 10-pound turkey.

The meal is suggested to feed a family of four.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox