(WSVN) - BJ’s Wholesale Club and Target are serving up savings just in time for Thanksgiving.

BJ’s members may receive a free Butterball turkey. The deal is for members who spend at least $150 in one transaction, in-store or online.

Once they do, they will then receive a coupon for the free turkey.

But hurry: this deal will only be going on until Thursday.

Target, meanwhile, is offering a full Thanksgiving dinner for just $25.

It includes canned turkey gravy, a bag of potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, green beans and, of course, a 10-pound turkey.

The meal is suggested to feed a family of four.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.