Bissell has recalled 142,000 vacuums due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall, announced on Thursday, affects Bissell’s multi-reach hand and floor vacuum cleaner models have battery packs that can overheat and smoke.

As of this writing, Bissell has received 17 reports of the vacuums smoking, six of which included the battery pack catching fire. At least two minor burn injuries were reported and three incidents resulted in minor property damage.

Consumers have been asked to contact Bissell at 1-855-417-7001 for information on how to dispose of the battery and get a new one. The company has a page dedicated to this specific recall that users can reach here.

